Hiker Captures the Rare Sight of a Baby Great Horned Owl Swimming In Search of Dry Land

While hiking near Lake Powell in between the Colorado and Utah borders, Jackson Hole photographer Derrick Zuk captured the absolutely amazing sight of a baby great horned owl swimming along with the tide until dry land presented itself. It was thought that the owl fell from the nest into the water.

It’s likely a young great horned owl and still has some of its nestling feathers. Great horned owls often roost on cliff ledges, so it’s possible the young owl fell into the water from its nest. Seeing an owl swim is unusual, and they have no way to defend themselves while in the water

via Twisted Sifter