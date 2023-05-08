Eight Minutes of Baby Goats Hopping in Slow Motion

The wonderful people at the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine, have created an adorable eight minute video of their resident baby goats hopping around the dairy farm in slow motion. No matter how young they are, all of the baby goats know how to hop.

The amount of effort a baby goat puts into each hop is astounding, and only fully observed by slowing down their motion so you can see every twist and turn clearly. They leap so bravely forward. Even the youngest six who are one week old, are full of twists and turns and side kicks.