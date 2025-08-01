Agile Baby Elephant Adorably Kicks Around a Juicy Watermelon Like a Soccer Ball

An incredibly agile baby elephant named Tula-Tu, who lives at the Oregon Zoo, adorably kicked a juicy watermelon around in the grass as if it were a soccer ball. The little calf happily chased the round gourd around for a while, most likely in an unsuccessful attempt to eat it. However, when she passed it to her mother Rose-Tu, the larger elephant scooped it up and ate it whole.

It’s all fun and games until Mom eats your watermelon

Tula-Tu Loves to Play