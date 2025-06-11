Baby Deer Runs Along With a Jogger on Atlanta Street

While jogger Caroline was going on her daily run on an Atlanta street, she noticed a baby deer started running closely behind her. Concerned about where the mother was, she turned back again to see that Mama was following her baby.

This was INSANE, felt like a 21st Century Snow White

Caroline didn’t stop running, as even though she thought this was really cool, she was a little scared. Instead, she kept telling the baby to “go to mama” so that the protective mother didn’t take action against her. She further explains in a response to a viewer’s comment.

@carolineberunning Replying to @tomieeh05 just a quick update about the deer video! Ultimately, baby is safe and reunited with mom!