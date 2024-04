Baby Cow Gets a Pampering Spa Treatment on a Hot Texas Day

Leeanna Gabbrielle shared a wonderful video of her giving an organic, pampering spa day to a weakened baby cow on one of the hottest July days in southeast Texas. Not only did the calf get clean and moisturized, but the calming treatments also offered much needed hydration and peace of mind.

This weak calf was PAMPERED & rehydrated after being born on one of the hottest days in Southeast TX #

Leanna Also Gives Spa Treatments to Her Other Cows

