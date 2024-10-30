Baby Chicks Cuddle on a Blind Cat’s Belly While He’s Sleeping

A beautiful blind orange tabby cat named Mr. Fox has such a calming personality that he’s able to make the most unlikely of friends with baby birds, bunnies, dogs, and all the animals of The Arc Animal Sanctuary in Lefkada, Greece. Founder Charli Duffy explained that he is the only cat allowed to be around baby chicks because he is so gentle.

A lot of my other cats are really not allowed to be around the baby chicks when they’re born here but Mr Fox, they could sense that he’s such a sweet cat.

The chicks seem to love him as they will cuddle with him as he sleeps.

