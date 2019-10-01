Sheltered Baby Barn Owl Jumps Back in Fear After Hearing Thunder for the Very First Time

An alarmed, but safely sheltered baby barn owl palpably jumped back in fear upon hearing a clap of thunder for the very first time. This owl was born in an elm stump nest near the studio of artist Robert Fuller, who rescued their mother in 2018.

This barn owl chick has never heard thunder before. At just two and a half months old the young owl is only just learning about the world when a deafening thunderstorm passes overhead. This owl only took its first flight two weeks before this moment and is still using the nest for shelter.