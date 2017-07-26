Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Rambunctious Baby Babirusa Boar Explores His New World Under the Watchful Eye of His Mother

by at on

Babirusa Piglet and Mom

A rambunctious little Sulawesi babirusa piglet who was born to first-time mom and animal ambassador Mary Kate, excitedly explored his new surroundings at the San Diego Zoo, but never wandering too far in case there was food to be had.

A post shared by San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) on


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy