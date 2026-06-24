A Playful Compilation of Baby Animals in National Parks

The “Babies” episode of the National Geographic Kids series America’s National Parks is a playful 40-minute compilation showcasing adorable baby animals in national parks across the United States, cavorting in the wild, on land, in the air, and in the sea.

Meet the cutest newcomers in America’s national parks! With upbeat music and colorful scenes, baby animals take their first steps, hops and splashes. From tiny birds to playful bear cubs, every moment is full of giggles, surprises and big adventures as they explore their amazing world.

The locations include Yosemite National Park, Channel Islands National Park, the Grand Tetons, Biscayne National Park, Badlands National Park, Big Bend National Park, and the Grand Canyon.

A Shorter Compilation of Babies in the Wild