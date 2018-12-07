Laughing Squid

Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark Says Goodbye While Surviving Superheroes Scramble to Save What’s Left

Part of the journey is the end.

In the trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Endgame, an unarmed Tony Stark finds himself alone on Titan and calls Pepper Potts through his demolished suit in order to say goodbye. Down on the ground, the surviving superheroes, stunned by the sudden loss of so many people, scramble to reverse the effects of the Infinity Gauntlet as activated by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and try to save what’s left of the world.



