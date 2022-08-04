An Automatic Onion Peeler That Removes Skins With Air

The Dutch company FINIS has built an industrial-sized automatic onion-peeling machine that easily removes the core and the tail of the onion. This then sets the vegetable in place to be skinned by air. The onions are fed into the machine whole and come out ready to serve.

Onions are fed by an automatic feeding belt and have to be positioned top-tail wise, by hand or automatically with the new vision technology. They are transported through the machine by means of a transportation chain with indexing plates. They are notched, topped and tailed and finally peeled with an air blowing system.

The machine also dices and slices onions into desired sizes.

