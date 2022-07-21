An Automatic Crepe Making Machine That Spins Like a Vintage Record Player

The Japanese company Morirobo created The Q Crepe Robot, an innovative series of automatic crepe-makers that look and spin like vintage record players. This countertop appliance conveniently produces uniform pancakes with just the touch of a button.

(Translated) Crepe Robot Q will bake a uniform dough with the touch of a start button.

Since that time, the company has been refining its machines with different-sized cooking plates and with elements that create even more elaborate crepe designs.

