A Nifty Automatic All-in-One Golf Club That Adjusts to Take on the Features of All Traditional Golf Irons

Shane of Stuff Made Here engineered a really nifty automatic golf club that can take on the features of any iron needed at the time. The club also senses the angle of the shot, steadies the loft, and corrects the swing for distance. Shane shared how he designed the club.

I wanted to see if I could make myself a better golfer by combining robotic engineering and golf. The result is a robotic club that senses your swing and corrects your shot for distance. It should be possible to correct for slice and hook with some hardware and software upgrades. It also has a cool mode where it can be any iron so no need to carry eleven clubs.

Shane tested out the club in a game with his skeptical wife.