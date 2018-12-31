Five Year Old Autistic Girl Adorably Mistakes a Bride in a Flowing White Dress For Cinderella in Real Life

On October 13 2018, newly-married bride Olivia Spark, her groom Cal Spark and their entire wedding party were taking pictures at Akron Falls Park in western New York when a little girl in pink glasses caught sight of Spark’s gown and adorably mistook the bride for Cinderella. Sparks happily played the role, telling the girl that she had to get back to the ball when it was time for them to go.

In a plot taken right out of the story, the wedding party had no idea who this little girl was and put out a call on social media to find out. The internet was quick to respond. This little girl Layla Lester, was five years old at the time, princess-obsessed and has autism. The bride and little girl bonded immediately and remain close to this day.

Spark family friends Jessica Conley Lester and Melissa VanBuren Swendsen raised money through GoFundMe in order to send Layla and her family to Disney World Resort so she could meet the “real” Cinderella.