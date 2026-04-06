Charming Compilation of Australian Wildlife Reacting to Seeing Their Reflections in a Mirror

Epic Aussie Encounters placed a large mirror in the Australian bush to capture how different animals would react to seeing their reflection.

Australian wildlife encounters a reflective surface placed in the bush, with each species reacting in its own way. This footage captures natural behavioural responses as different animals notice and respond to reflections in their environment.

Some birds paid no attention, while others, such as the laughing kookaburra, Australian magpie, and the white-necked heron, were fascinated. The red-necked wallaby was terrified by the reflection, but the brushtail possum and the kangaroo were quite fascinated with their own image. This project focuses on learning more about these animals in the wild.

Our aim is to observe and better understand wildlife behaviour through original trail camera footage while sharing the diversity of animals that move through the Australian bush.

Other Mirror Reactions

via Neatorama