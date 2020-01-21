Australian Animals Welcome the Relief of Falling Rain

With the horrific brushfires of the 2019 season still burning all over Australia, the kangaroos, koalas, wombats, meerkats, lemurs, and wallabies of the Symbio Wildlife Park (previously) in Sydney, Australia gleefully welcomed the relief of the falling rain in the area. The animals happily cavorted in the puddles, climbed trees and enjoyed a good meal while their human caretakers looked out for their safety.

