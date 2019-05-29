Darth Vader Approaches Power With Uncharacteristic Logic in Reimagined Key Scenes From Star Wars

Auralnauts have very cleverly reimagined several key scenes from the original Star Wars IV: A New Hope, giving Darth Vader (voiced by Vader impressionist Jesse Gomez) a keen sense of his own evil motives and an uncharacteristically logical approach to his own amassing power. Other reimagined scenes offer an extended battle between Vader and Obi Wan Kenobi and a peek into Darth Vader’s FOMO.

The fix everything ship has sailed. We’re on it and there are no lifeboats. It’s a one way trip and we have the power of hindsight and a better understanding of the material than the original creators.