AR Measure is an augmented reality app by Laan Labs, the creators of Face Swap Live, that turns your phone into a mobile tape measure. AR Measure will hit iTunes when iOS 11 is released this fall.

Just point your phone and click a point to measure almost anything. The app uses the power of Augmented Reality to measure the distance between points in 3D space. So you can measure things like furniture, doors, plates, desks, carpets, paintings, chairs, etc etc etc.