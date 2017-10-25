An Augmented Reality Measuring App That Helps Make Parallel Parking Into Tight Spaces Easier

Using the AirMeasure app to simplify parallel parking. We’re prototyping an AR guide for parking – simply measure the parking spot and the app will tell you when to turn the wheels to get the perfect fit.

Air Measure by Laan Labs is a free iOS app that employs augmented reality to use in place of tape measures, rulers and yardsticks in a variety of situations. In addition to its usefulness in distance or height, the company is also testing out an augmented reality guide that can help a driver accurately parallel park with ease.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!