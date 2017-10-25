An Augmented Reality Measuring App That Helps Make Parallel Parking Into Tight Spaces Easier

Air Measure by Laan Labs is a free iOS app that employs augmented reality to use in place of tape measures, rulers and yardsticks in a variety of situations. In addition to its usefulness in distance or height, the company is also testing out an augmented reality guide that can help a driver accurately parallel park with ease.
Using the AirMeasure app to simplify parallel parking. We’re prototyping an AR guide for parking – simply measure the parking spot and the app will tell you when to turn the wheels to get the perfect fit.