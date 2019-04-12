A Whimsical Audio Cassette Tape Wireless Speaker

British product concept designer Nick Forrester created for SUCK UK a wonderfully whimsical portable, pocket-sized speaker that looks like a retro audio cassette tape and connects wirelessly to a smartphone. The speaker comes with color-coded label stickers and plays up to eight hours on a full charge.

