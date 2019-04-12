Laughing Squid

A Whimsical Audio Cassette Tape Wireless Speaker

Cassette Speaker SUCK UK Front

British product concept designer Nick Forrester created for SUCK UK a wonderfully whimsical portable, pocket-sized speaker that looks like a retro audio cassette tape and connects wirelessly to a smartphone. The speaker comes with color-coded label stickers and plays up to eight hours on a full charge.

Pair your Bluetooth devices to this speaker disguised as a retro cassette tape. Connect wirelessly to your phone wherever you are. Charges up in just one hour for 8 hours of play time. USB charging cable and coloured stickers included.

Cassette Speaker SUCK UK

Cassette Speaker SUCK UK Open Box

Cassette Speaker SUCK UK

Cassette Speaker SUCK UK Package

Wireless Cassette Speaker

via The Awesomer





