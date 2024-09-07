A Wonderfully Nostalgic Gallery of Audio Cassette Tapes

Street artist Neck (Oliver Gelbrich) created tapedeck.org, a wonderfully nostalgic online gallery of analog audio cassette tapes to celebrate the playfulness and beauty behind their odd design. The gallery captures how the cassette changed and evolved with each relevant decade in the late 20th century before the invention of CDs.

There’s an amazing range of designs, starting from the early 60s functional cassette designs, moving through the colourful playfulness of the 70s audio tapes to amazing shape variations during the 80s and 90s.

via Colossal