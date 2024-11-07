Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone of ‘Agatha All Along’ Play a ‘Hot Ones’ Version of ‘Truth or Dare’ With Hot Wings

Agatha All Along co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone sat across from each other competing in a spicy Hot Ones Versus episode where they had to ask questions of one another in a game of “Truth or Dab”, similar to the classic game “Truth or Dare”. If one got the answer wrong, then she would have to eat a hot wing. The contestant with the most hot wings eaten is the loser of the game.

Aubrey Plaza is an Emmy-nominated actress and Patti LuPone is Broadway royalty with three Tony Awards and countless legendary stage credits to her name. But today these Agatha All Along co-stars have two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses!

The questions included things that each actress has done or said about themselves or others. It also tested their drawing skills and ability to keep from laughing.

From Patti’s ongoing feud with Madonna, to Aubrey’s tarot reading abilities, these friends will either need to be honest, or go head-to-head with the Wings of Death. What habit of Patti’s did Aubrey find most annoying when they lived together? Who can keep a straight face during a portrait drawing contest?