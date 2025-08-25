dhant122 added a hilarious voiceover to the Boston Dynamics video showing how their Atlas humanoid robot can assist with warehouse jobs, making it seem like the robot was complaining about the monotonous daily duties and that pesky guy with a hockey stick who kept undoing all his hard work.

All right. Really pissing me off, Tom. Just bring this over here. All right. If you could just stop doing that, that would really help me out…..Honestly, Tom, like this is super annoying. And why? Why? Why are you? Why can’t you just let me move these pieces from one place to the next? It’s just we do this every day. I’ve been doing this for a year and you still do it.