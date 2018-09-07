At Eternity’s Gate, A Semi-Factual Biographical Film That Goes Inside the Brilliant Mind of Vincent Van Gogh

At Eternity’s Gate is a very creative, semi-factual, fantastic biographical film by Julian Schnabel that goes inside the brilliant mind of the tortured and beleaguered artist Vincent Van Gogh (Willem DaFoe) and his interactions with other such as his his brother Theo (Rupert Friend), a priest (Mads Mikkelson) and most famously Paul Gaugin (Oscar Isaac). The film will be part of the New York City Film festival on October 12, 2018, then widely released on November 16, 2018.

This is not a forensic biography, but rather scenes based on Vincent van Gogh’s (Academy Award® Nominee Willem Dafoe) letters, common agreement about events in his life that present as facts, hearsay, and moments that are just plain invented.