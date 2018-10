Filmmaker Catherine Crowse has created a powerful music video that brilliantly uses colorful sets and anthropomorphic marionettes to narrate the lyrics of the beautiful Tom Rosenthal song “Asleep on the Train“.

A music video for Tom Rosenthal’s new single, ‘Asleep on the Train’, from his latest album. The film follows our protagonist waiting for the train on his daily commute and dreaming of escaping to a place far away.