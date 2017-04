Thomas “TomSka” Ridgewell presents casdfmovie10, his latest compilation of absurd animated shorts, featuring animation by Ben ‘Wonchop’ Smallman and music by Todd “LilDeuceDeuce” Bryanton.

Here’s the full animated music video for “Beep Beep I’m a Sheep” based on the clip from asdfmovie10.

Big thanks to @thetomska for letting me and @2ToesUp voice some characters in asdfmovie10! Can you find us?https://t.co/KwFjRPakhq pic.twitter.com/6laAabfg9J — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) April 1, 2017