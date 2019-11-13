Artist Turns Hateful Graffiti Into Enticing Food Drawings

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Italian street artist Pier Paolo Spinazzi, aka CIBO, fights fascism with cans of spray paint, transforming hateful graffiti into enticing images of food.

CIBO (a word that means “food” in Italian) founded this mission in 2008 and has been going non-stop ever since. CIBO’s strong beliefs, positive attitude, and immense talent allows him to fight the good fight every day in his own city, despite (or because of) the haters.