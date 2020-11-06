Artist Transforms Wales’ Tallest Tree Into a Giant Hand Reaching Into the Sky After Severe Storm Damage

When Welsh artist Simon O’Rourke heard that the tallest tree in Wales had been severely damaged by a storm, he volunteered to turn what remained into a piece of art. Armed with his trusty chainsaw, O’Rourke transformed the dying tree into the “Giant Hand of Vyrnwy, a stunning sculpture that features a hand reaching into the sky, as if to once again claim its former greatness.

I began researching the area and found the area of woodland that contained the tree was known as the Giants of Vyrnwy. This got me thinking and I decided on a giant hand, symbolising the giants, and the tree’s last attempt to reach for the sky!

O’Rourke creates other stunning sculptures that he also carves out of wood with a chainsaw. O’Rourke’s work is inspired by a wonderful array of styles that stems from classical art to history and then all the way to popular culture. O’Rourke is also inspired by his surroundings and the people commissioning his art.

Realising your vision is at the heart of everything I do…I create sculptures that beautifully complement their surroundings and enhance gardens, homes, and public or commercial spaces.

via My Modern Met