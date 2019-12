Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Street artist Ceser87 from Gran Canaria, Spain creates amazing, hyper-realistic graffiti letters that spell out his name in a variety of different ways. In doing so, he incorporates a wide range of illustrative styles into his art. His name could be spelled out in roses, as a cartoon character, in shrink-wrap bags or in a glittering multi-faceted silver that seems to jump off the wall. Just like snowflakes, no two are alike.

