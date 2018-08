A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:20am PDT

Artist Iantha Naiker has taken the very unique step of incorporating live ants into her skillfully drawn wildlife portraits. Naiker explained on Bored Panda that she bribes the ants with sugar to make them temporarily succumb to her will.

Leaving tiny amounts of sugar on a piece of paper to lure them into my drawings. It gets tricky because they move around quickly and I have to record as fast as I can.

A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 21, 2018 at 11:27am PDT

A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 22, 2018 at 3:17am PDT

Nacker also draws ants that form into beautifully detailed pieces.

A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

A post shared by Iantha Naicker (Deaf) (@ianthaartlife) on Aug 21, 2018 at 11:29am PDT