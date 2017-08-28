Inspired Artist Builds a Quiet Studio Underneath a Bridge Overpass In the Heart of Valencia, Spain

A post shared by Le Cool Valencia (@lecoolvalencia) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

In search of a quiet studio in Valencia, Spain, former plumber/furniture artist Fernando Abellanas decided that the underside of an overpass between two concrete pillars was a perfect refuge spot. He very cleverly built a adjustable framed wooden box, put it upon a rail which ferries the box via a crank and pulley system over to the wall. Once at the wall, the box joins with a waiting desk and chair and unfolds into a studio.

Plumber-turned-furniture designer Fernando Abellanas has built himself a studio that acrophobes wouldn’t want to visit. Abellanas has constructed his workplace under a bridge in Valencia, Spain, and it perfectly blends into the urban setting.

