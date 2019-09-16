Classic Works of Art Recreated With Paper Clips, Tic Tacs, Peanut Butter and Other Unusual Mediums

Object arranging artist Adam Hillman, who previously arranged brightly hued candy, produce and other items into into color-ordered, visually pleasing geometric shapes, has brilliantly recreated several classic works of art with unusual mediums.

Included in this series are the “The Scream” by Edvard Munch with colored paperclips, Katsushika Hokusai‘s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” by with different flavors of Tic Tac candies, Picasso’s “Guernica” with Nutella and Peanut Butter on saltines, “Mona Lisa” by da Vinci in coffee and chocolate and various renditions of “Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh in paper clips, sprinkles, Tic Tacs and cereal marshmallows.

Prints of Hillman’s work can be purchased through his Society 6 store.