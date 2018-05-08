The Bluth Family Returns to Win an Election in the Arrested Development Season 5 Trailer

Netflix released an amusing trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Arrested Development. The trailer follows the Bluth family as they reunite for Lindsay‘s (Portia de Rossi) election for Congress and their running for Family of the Year. Season five will premiere on Netflix May 29th, 2018.
