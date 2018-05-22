Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Bandai Releasing Cute Feline Figurines That Are Armed to the Teeth With Deadly Weapons

by at on

Armed Cats

The Japanese toy maker Bandai announced on April 1st that they were manfacturing Neko Busou (Armed Cats in English), a line of cute feline figurines that armed to the teeth with deadly weapons. Bandai’s figures started off as an April Fools joke, but due to the popularity of their post on Twitter, the Armed Cats are becoming a reality. They are set to be released on the Bandai Hobby website sometime in August 2018.

Armed Cats

Armed Cats

Armed Cats

Armed Cats

Armed Cats

via ITmedia, Spoon & Tamago


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP