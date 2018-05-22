Bandai Releasing Cute Feline Figurines That Are Armed to the Teeth With Deadly Weapons

The Japanese toy maker Bandai announced on April 1st that they were manfacturing Neko Busou (Armed Cats in English), a line of cute feline figurines that armed to the teeth with deadly weapons. Bandai’s figures started off as an April Fools joke, but due to the popularity of their post on Twitter, the Armed Cats are becoming a reality. They are set to be released on the Bandai Hobby website sometime in August 2018.

via ITmedia, Spoon & Tamago