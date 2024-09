Little Armadillo Regularly Works Out on a Cat Exercise Wheel to Stay in Shape

An adorable little armadillo named Wilson, who lives at the San Antonio Zoo, works out on exercise wheel originally made for cats. He regularly does this so that he can stay in shape and keep his trim figure while ridding himself of daily stressors.

Wilson is getting in his morning workout!

Wilson Loves His Exercise Wheel

A Good Workout Works Up a Good Appetite