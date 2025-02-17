A Funny Parody About the Architects Who Designed the Parking Lots at Trader Joe’s Stores

Comedians Alan Giles and Jesse Kendall quite amusingly parodied the ridiculous design of parking lots at Trader Joe’s stores. The pair posed as the architects of these abysmal locations who explained why certain decisions were made.

I’m TJ and I’m Parker and we’re the architects who designed the Trader Joe’s parking lots. Trader Joe’s is not your average grocery store, so it does no deserve your average parking lot