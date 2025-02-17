A Funny Parody About the Architects Who Designed the Parking Lots at Trader Joe’s Stores

Comedians Alan Giles and Jesse Kendall quite amusingly parodied the ridiculous design of parking lots at Trader Joe’s stores. The pair posed as the architects of these abysmal locations who explained why certain decisions were made.

I’m TJ and I’m Parker and we’re the architects who designed the Trader Joe’s parking lots. Trader Joe’s is not your average grocery store, so it does no deserve your average parking lot 

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

