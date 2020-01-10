Laughing Squid

Modified Jogging Suits That Use Negative Space to Fit Into or Onto Specific Public Structures in Los Angeles

Archisuits

Artist Sarah Ross created “Archisuits”, a cleverly modified set of four powder-blue leisure jogging suits with inserts that created the proper amount of negative space to perfectly fit into and/or onto specific public structures in and around Los Angeles, especially those designed to prevent certain types of access. The suits look a bit odd outside of their assigned spaces, but once their designated location is found, it appears that there’s no place better to be. Ross first exhibited this collection in 2005.

The suits include the negative space of the structures and allow a wearer to fit into, or onto, structures designed to deny them.

Archisuit Metro

Archisuit Skyline

Archisuit Library

Library Suit

via Design You Trust


