An Aquatic Christmas Tree Inside a Cylindrical Fish Tank
In the eleventh season of the Animal Planet series Tanked, proprietors Brett Raymer and Wayde King of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing designed, delivered, and installed an amazing fish tank featuring a classic Christmas scene with an aquatic tree, Santa Claus, and a few snowmen. The duo transported this giant cylindrical tank from their Las Vegas shop to Atlanta and ensured it was ready in time for the Highwoods Property 2016 holiday party.
