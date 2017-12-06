AquaClimb, Custom Poolside Mounted Climbing Walls That Help Make It Safer to Jump Into a Pool

The AquaClimb is a fun series of custom made poolside mounted climbing walls that act as a safe alternative to diving boards and slides. Various versions of the aquatic climbing walls, which require no climbing gear, are available to purchase from the AquaClimb website.
Energize Your Pool Scene with AquaClimb. A safe, fun alternative to slides and diving boards, AquaClimb® walls make a great addition to your fitness and recreation programs, provide supplemental training for aquatic sports teams, and are a unique, fun way for kids to learn about climbing, take risks in a controlled environment, and develop healthy skills for life. The market leader in aquatic climbing walls, AquaClimb® provides you with personal service from concept through installation. We specialize in aquatic walls only, so that we can give you unparalleled expertise, service and support every step of the way.
