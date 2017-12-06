Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

AquaClimb, Custom Poolside Mounted Climbing Walls That Help Make It Safer to Jump Into a Pool

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

AquaClimb

The AquaClimb is a fun series of custom made poolside mounted climbing walls that act as a safe alternative to diving boards and slides. Various versions of the aquatic climbing walls, which require no climbing gear, are available to purchase from the AquaClimb website.

Energize Your Pool Scene with AquaClimb. A safe, fun alternative to slides and diving boards, AquaClimb® walls make a great addition to your fitness and recreation programs, provide supplemental training for aquatic sports teams, and are a unique, fun way for kids to learn about climbing, take risks in a controlled environment, and develop healthy skills for life. The market leader in aquatic climbing walls, AquaClimb® provides you with personal service from concept through installation. We specialize in aquatic walls only, so that we can give you unparalleled expertise, service and support every step of the way.

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

AquaClimb

images via AquaClimb

via This Is Why I’m Broke, Geekologie

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy