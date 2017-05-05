Laughing Squid

The Apprehension Engine, A Handmade Instrument That Creates Spine Chilling Horror Movie Sounds

YouTuber Indie Film Maker was given a handmade foley instrument to use while creating a horror film soundtrack. While this “Apprehension Engine” is made of fairly common items, it emits a number of spine chilling sounds that can send even the bravest person in the room running for the hills.

It consists of metal rulers which are bowed, a hurdy gurdy like mechanism, a string played with an attached Ebow, a spring reverb (also played with an ebow) some long metal rods, magnets, trash, anything at all to get unnerving sounds.

