Man Bakes an Apple Pie That’s Made Entirely of Apples

British foodie and forager Atomic Shrimp made an ambitious apple pie using apples that were given to him by his neighbor as his only ingredient. He documented the dehydration of apples and the rehydration of several baking apples with apple juice to use for the filling. He also pulverized dehydrated apples into a powder to use for a pie crust.

The filling is made from dehydrated apples that have been rehydrated in apple juice and then reduced and then sweetened with reduced apple juice and thickened with more apple. So, the filling is 100% apple. No sugar, nothing else added. But of course, this the crust, isn’t there? So, it’s not really 100%. But no, this crust is made from apples.

The pie took a bit from start to finish, but in the end, it tasted exactly the way it should.

Brace yourself for this revelation. It tastes of apples. What else could it taste of? The experience is pie. There’s a crust here. Look, they’re a little bit doughy, but that’s because of the journey we’ve been through. You watch the whole process, you know why that happened. The flavor is just intense, complete apple. It’s quite remarkable actually.

via Tom Scott