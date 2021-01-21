A Highly Informative 3D Animation That Shows How the Apollo Lunar Module Was Constructed

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing in 2019, vlogger Jared Owen created a highly informative and brilliantly crafted 3D animation explaining how the Apollo Lunar Module was constructed. Owen virtually shows how the module lands and then takes apart the structure to explain how it is put together, where certain equipment is stored, how the cabin is divided up, and where the astronauts live while on the moon. He then explains how the Lunar Module ascends back into space and rejoins the Command and Service Module.

The Apollo Lunar Module was the part of the Apollo Spacecraft that landed on the moon. The LM was split up into two parts – the ascent stage and descent stage. For the landing, both parts went to the surface of the moon. When it’s time the leave only the ascent stage leaves the surface.

Owen had previously posted other animated explainer videos regarding the Apollo project. One video is about Saturn V rocket and the other is about the actual journeys to and from the moon.