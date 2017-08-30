Apocalypse Now Now, A Sci-Fi Proof of Concept Short Film Based on Charlie Human’s Fantasy Novel

Apocalypse Now Now, directed by Michael Matthews and written by Sean Drummond, is a seven-minute sci-fi fantasy proof of concept short film based on Charlie Human’s fantasy novel of the same name. It follows sociopathic 16-year-old teenager Baxter Zevchenko who finds himself in an underworld filled with supernatural monsters and myth. Baxter teams up with alcoholic bounty hunter Jackson ‘Jackie’ Ronin to find his kidnapped girlfriend Esme.
Cape Town's finest supernatural bounty hunter #apocalypsenownow pic.twitter.com/Z92tS61Ucs
— Charlie Human (@charliehuman) August 21, 2017
poster by Simon Berndt of One Horse Town Illustration
