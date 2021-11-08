Comedian Recursively Recreates His Apartment Out of LEGO Inside an Unused TV Console Cabinet

Comedian Alex Falcone and his wife quite hilariously decided to recreate their entire apartment out of LEGO inside an unused cabinet of the living room media console. Every piece was made in miniature, the foldout couch, the refrigerator, and the freezer. Even the media console was recreated, including the unused cabinet. Rather than leaving it empty, they recreated the recreation of their apartment inside the empty space. This recursive pattern could have continued but for the increasingly tiny space and lack of tinier LEGO pieces.

We got this new TV stand and couldn’t figure out what to put in it. …So after a lot of thinking, we decided to put in our WHOLE APARTMENT.

via Andy Baio