An Amusing Online Game Where You Guess If a Word Is an Antidepressant Drug or a J.R.R. Tolkien Character

The aptly titled “Antidepressants or Tolkien” is an amusing interactive online game that asks the participant if a word is either an antidepressant drug or if it is the name of a character from a J.R.R. Tolkien story. While it appears simple, It’s not as easy as it seems.

Can you guess if the word is an antidepressants drug or a Tolkien character?

The project was inspired by @checarina in 2018.

Antidepressant or Tolkien character?



Here are few screenshots from the game.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk