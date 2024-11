A Hungry Anteater Enjoys Several Lovely Treats at the Miller Rehab Zoo in Quebec, Canada

A hungry anteater named Tammy who lives at the Miller Rehabilitation Zoo in Saint-Malachie, Quebec, Canada enjoyed a lovely treat that was prepared to an anteater’s particular taste.

Other Anteater Treats

An overheated bear also got a treat, this one to beat the heat of summer.