Imaginative Series Reinterprets How Anne Frank Might Have Expressed Herself If She Made a Video Diary

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Anne Frank House in Amsterdam has released a trailer for “Anne Frank’s Video Diary”, a 15 episode web series that reinterprets Frank’s iconic diary and supposes how she might have expressed herself if she had a video camera to capture her thoughts, experiences, and surroundings. The series will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Dutch.

The Anne Frank video diary will air on YouTube in fifteen episodes. Luna Cruz Perez plays Anne Frank, sharing her life in the Secret Annex, her thoughts and her feelings with the camera. All characters, locations, and events in the series are based on Anne Frank’s diary letters.

photos by Ray van der Bas

copyright 2020 Anne Frank Stichting