Scary Looking Loaves of Bread That Turn Out to Be Adorable Anime Characters When Sliced

Japanese baker izuyo creates loaves of bread and other baked goods that look really scary when they come out of the oven. Once the loaf is sliced, however, adorable animé characters are revealed and the world is good again.

