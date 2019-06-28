Scary Looking Loaves of Bread That Turn Out to Be Adorable Anime Characters When Sliced

???????
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 20, 2019
Japanese baker izuyo creates loaves of bread and other baked goods that look really scary when they come out of the oven. Once the loaf is sliced, however, adorable animé characters are revealed and the world is good again.
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 25, 2019
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 16, 2019
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) June 11, 2019
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) May 4, 2019
— izuyo (@izumickey0719) May 24, 2019
via SoraNews24