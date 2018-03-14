Only Slightly Exaggerated, A Hayao Miyazaki Inspired Animation Promoting Tourism in Oregon

A highly creative ad campaign entitled “Only Slightly Exaggerated” to promote tourism for Travel Oregon features a gorgeous, brightly colored animation that presents the multitude of adventures to be had in this northwestern US state. The animation’s fantastic nature, which was created by Psyop and Sun Creature Studios for Wieden + Kennedy, appears to have taken a great deal of inspiration from the beautiful work of Japanese anime artist Hayao Miyazaki, while remaining true to the welcoming message of the campaign.
Whoever you are,
wherever you come from,
and whenever you return,
Oregon welcomes you
and your daydreams.