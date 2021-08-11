A Clever Animation of Interesting Characters at a Cocktail Party Enjoying a Snappy Jazz Quartet

Designers Jack Cunningham, James Graham, and Nicolas Ménard of Nexus Studios have created a rather clever animated short featuring a variety of interesting characters at a cocktail party enjoying the beat of a snappy jazz band playing the classic Masayoshi Takanaka song “Sexy Dance”. The animation which is appropriately called “Clink Clink”, is made up of drawings that had been unused up until this point.

Clink Clink is a snappy animation brewed out of a series of drawings left gathering dust in the pitch vineyard. Now aged like a fine wine, it exists for the sole purpose of cultivating smiles and head bops, in a world where boozy benders are a distant memory.

